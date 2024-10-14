Get Care at the CGH Menopause and Sexual Health Clinic

October is Menopause Awareness Month!

Drs. Nancy Tran and Marcia Jones are here for all female patients, either in person or via Telehealth. Hot flashes, vaginal dryness, painful sex, low libido, recurrent urinary tract infections, weight gain, or mental fog — if you have any of these symptoms, you could be in perimenopause or be postmenopausal.

Menopause is defined as not having your menstrual period for one year. Perimenopause refers to the years leading up to that day, and post-menopause is your life after that day. You can start having some or all of these symptoms years before menopause occurs; some women experience them up to 10 years or more before menopause. In the U.S., the average age of menopause is 51, so you can start having perimenopausal symptoms beginning around age 40.

Menopause experts recommend treatment earlier rather than later, as certain treatments have been associated with decreasing your risk of breast cancer, diabetes, osteoporosis, cardiovascular disease, and more.

CGH Medical Center is very excited to offer a Menopause and Women’s Sexual Health Clinic, run by Nancy Tran, MD, and Marcia Jones, MD at the CGH Lynn Blvd Medical Center, 3010 E. Lynn Blvd in Sterling.

Please call 815-625-6750 for an in-person or Telehealth consultation.

For more information, please contact:

CGH Medical Center : 100 E. Le Fevre Road : Sterling, IL 61081 : 815.625.0400 : cghmc.com