September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month: What to Know

September marks Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, a critical time dedicated to raising awareness about the most common cancer among men, particularly those over the age of 50. Prostate cancer is a disease that often develops slowly and may not show symptoms in its early stages, which makes regular screenings and awareness crucial for early detection and successful treatment.

Prostate cancer occurs when cells in the prostate gland, which is part of the male reproductive system, begin to grow uncontrollably. Although the exact causes are not fully understood, risk factors include age, family history, race, and lifestyle choices. African American men, for instance, are at a higher risk of developing prostate cancer and often experience more aggressive forms of the disease.

Because symptoms like difficulty urinating or pain are not always present in the early stages, many cases of prostate cancer are only discovered during routine check-ups, underscoring the importance of regular screenings.

During Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Morrison Community Hospital is emphasizing the importance of early detection. The most common methods of screening include the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test and the digital rectal exam (DRE). These tests can provide early warning signs; your healthcare provider can discuss when to start screening and how often it should be done, as the recommendations can vary based on individual risk factors.

The goal of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month is not only to educate men about the importance of screening, but also to encourage conversations about this often stigmatized topic.

If you have any symptoms that worry you, contact Morrison Community Hospital. Dr. Mathew Mathew, a urologist in practice for over 40 years, can be consulted for early detection. While he can offer a professional interpretation of your PSA results, only a biopsy can diagnose prostate cancer for sure. For more information about prostate cancer, please contact:

Dr. Mathew Mathew, Urologist

Morrison Community Hospital

303 North Jackson Street

Morrison, IL 61270

815-772-5511

www.morrisonhospital.com