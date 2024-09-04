Tennis Programs Abound at Sterling Park District

Tennis truly is a remarkable sport that offers benefits for players of all ages and skill levels. It’s not just about physical fitness; it’s a holistic activity that enhances mental acuity, emotional strength, and social interaction.

The statistics are compelling, with significant reductions in health risks and a notable increase in lifespan for regular players. The Westwood Tennis Center stands as testimony to this philosophy, by providing a top-notch facility and the expertise of Tennis Pro Chris Dudley to help players of all levels elevate their game. Chris Dudley’s tennis programs offer a dynamic and comprehensive training ground for tennis enthusiasts of all ages!

From the delightful Parent/Tot lessons that engage both kids and parents, to the energetic Red, Orange and Green Ball classes that lay the groundwork for future champions, there’s something for everyone as each class is designed to enhance enjoyment and skill in tennis, with a structured pathway for growth in the sport. High-performance sessions are perfect for those aiming to dominate the court in middle school and high school competitions and beyond. Tennis enthusiasts of all levels have something to look forward to!

With Westwood Tennis Center designed to enhance physical, mental, and social well- being, adult members can enjoy a range of classes including new Cardio Tennis, strategy-focused Adult Advanced Drills, and more, all while being part of a thriving community. Membership includes free access to select classes, making it an excellent opportunity for community members to embrace the sport’s health benefits and social vibrancy at the Sterling Park District.

Embrace the holistic benefits of tennis and join the Sterling Park District’s commitment to wellness and skill development. Call 815-622-6201 for more information, or visit sterlingparks.org , tap on activities, then type “tennis” in the activity search bar to see what is available.

Sterling Park District

1913 3rd Ave.

Sterling, IL 61081

Ph: 815-622-6200

sterlingparks.org

info@sterlingparks.org

Sterling Park District Logo