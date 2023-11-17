Cardiac Rehab Helps Your Heart Heal

After a heart attack, coronary bypass surgery, stent placement, or angina (chest pain), making healthy lifestyle changes can help you recover faster and reduce your chances of experiencing another cardiac event. However, without professional guidance and support, making lifestyle changes can be challenging. This is where CGH Cardiac Rehabilitation can help.

“Our extensive Cardiac Rehab program, which includes exercise, education, counseling, and behavior modification, progresses in three phases,” said Pat Zigler, RN, Cardiac Rehabilitation. “We work with each patient to develop a personalized program of exercise and education to help promote good health.”

Phase I: Introduction (in the hospital). Following your cardiac event, critical care nurses help you understand your heart issue, your risk factors, and how you can improve your heart health.

Phase II: Monitored Cardiac Rehab. The average individual participates in medically-supervised exercise for one hour, three days a week. “Each visit includes a brief warm-up and stretch, followed by the use of various cardio equipment and free weights in our spacious rehab gym,” said Zigler. “We use sophisticated equipment to closely monitor each individual’s blood pressure, heart rate, and oxygen levels.” The team also discusses weight management, hypertension, diabetes, and sedentary lifestyles, and provides healthy alternatives to help minimize future cardiac risk.

Phase III: Non-Monitored Cardiac Rehab. The non-monitored exercise program is tailored to the individual’s needs, goals, and capabilities, and includes weekly educational topics to improve their health. “Our Cardiac Rehab services are designed to help individuals recover from heart disease and return to full, productive lives,” added Zigler. “We welcome the opportunity to work with you and your family to maintain or achieve an improved quality of life through exercise and lifestyle education.”

The CGH Cardiac Rehab program is accredited by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR). For more information regarding CGH’s Cardiac Rehab Program, please call (815) 622-9723, or visit https://www.cghmc.com/services/cardiology/cardiac-rehabilitation/ .

