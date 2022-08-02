Why You Might Need an EEG

An EEG, or electroencephalogram, is a medical test that measures electrical activity in the brain. The procedure utilizes small metal discs (electrodes) pasted to the patient’s scalp to detect tiny electrical charges resulting from the activity of the brain cells. The EEG has been used for many years and is considered a safe procedure. The electrodes merely record activity; they don’t produce any sensation, so there is no discomfort involved.

“EEG results show changes in brain activity that can be useful in diagnosing brain conditions, especially epilepsy and other seizure disorders,” explained Mick Welding, Marketing Director for Morrison Community Hospital. “When epilepsy is present, seizure activity will appear as rapid, spiking waves on the EEG. Patients with lesions of the brain, which can result from tumors or a stroke, may have unusually slow EEG waves, depending on the size and location of the lesion.”

According to Welding, the EEG test can also be used to diagnose disorders that influence brain activity, such as Alzheimer’s Disease, certain psychoses, and sleep disorders like insomnia (trouble falling and/or staying asleep) and narcolepsy (uncontrollable bouts of daytime sleep).

“The EEG is used to evaluate a variety of brain disorders,” added Welding. “It can be used to determine the overall electrical activity of the brain, which helps evaluate trauma, drug intoxication, or the extent of brain damage in comatose patients. It may also be used to monitor blood flow in the brain during surgical procedures.”

In addition, an EEG can help determine the presence of brain infections and physical causes of attention disorders in patients of all ages, along with developmental delays in children.

Your healthcare provider may have other reasons for recommending that you undergo an EEG test. Understanding your brain’s activity is very important for your overall health. To schedule an EEG, please contact Dr. Waseem Ahmad, Neurologist, at Morrison Community Hospital, at 815-772-5511.

