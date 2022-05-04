Why Advanced Planning is a Great Investment

Nobody enjoys discussing a loved one’s death and planning for funeral services can be stressful at a difficult time of loss. But much of that strain is avoidable with a worthy investment of advanced funeral planning.

Advanced planning, or pre-need planning, makes the process of creating funeral services more efficient, and sets everything in order ahead of time so you or your family won’t have to worry about it later.

It may feel unsettling. But it is thoughtful and smart to get the details in order for when the time comes.

Here are a few reasons why advanced planning makes good financial and emotional sense.

It Opens Communication

Communication is crucial to ensure you get the sort of funeral you want, so talking it over with your loved ones first is where advanced planning truly begins. This establishes good, clear communication and can get everyone on the same page about all the details.

Plans Are Set Ahead of Time

One of the main benefits of pre-planning is that all the important financial, insurance, and personal decisions are made ahead of time. This not only eases the burden on your loved ones, but it assures you will be getting the service you want. In all, this is an investment that gives you and your loved ones substantial peace of mind.

It’s Easier

Planning funerals or even discussing the inevitability of death is always difficult, but the fact is that planning ahead makes things easier on your loved ones. During time of grief, sorting out all details and arrangements can be extra burdensome, but if all plans are already in place, it will help your loved ones knowing that everything is taken care of.

There are several steps involved with planning in advance, but these are some key things to consider as you begin this worthwhile investment.

For more information and questions on advanced planning, please visit our website , or call us at 815-288-2241.

Jones Funeral Home

204 S Ottawa Ave

Dixon, IL 61021

[Sponsored] Jones Funeral Home - Honor the Memory Jones Funeral Home - Honor the Memory 2021



