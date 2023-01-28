January 28, 2023
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Wrestling hall of famer says thank you

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

In light of my recent induction into the Dixon Athletics Hall of Fame, I wanted to thank everyone who helped me throughout my wrestling career.

I truly believe the sport has made me into the person I am today. A 6-year-old kid wrestling in his family’s basement ended up being center stage in front of thousands of spectators.

I always felt my worth within the wrestling community, especially in Dixon. The support and love from our families, coaches, teammates, fans, teachers, support staff, administration, media, most opponents and those I coached has been second to none.

It’s been a great ride, and it’s far from over. I have two potential grapplers waiting to test their merit on the mat.

Wrestling is considered an individual sport, but I can tell you that no one can run that path alone. I appreciate all the opportunities provided to me by those in my life.

Chris Bishop

Dixon

In this undated file photo, Dixon head wrestling coach Chris Bishop (left) wrestles with Sterling head coach and brother Charlie Bishop on Wednesday after the two schools met in a dual meet at Musgrove Fieldhouse. Dixon won the meet, but Charlie won the match in triple overtime. (Philip Marruffo)

