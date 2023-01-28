Letter: Wrestling hall of famer says thank you

To the Editor:

In light of my recent induction into the Dixon Athletics Hall of Fame, I wanted to thank everyone who helped me throughout my wrestling career.

I truly believe the sport has made me into the person I am today. A 6-year-old kid wrestling in his family’s basement ended up being center stage in front of thousands of spectators.

I always felt my worth within the wrestling community, especially in Dixon. The support and love from our families, coaches, teammates, fans, teachers, support staff, administration, media, most opponents and those I coached has been second to none.

It’s been a great ride, and it’s far from over. I have two potential grapplers waiting to test their merit on the mat.

Wrestling is considered an individual sport, but I can tell you that no one can run that path alone. I appreciate all the opportunities provided to me by those in my life.

Chris Bishop

Dixon