Letter: Country First will help restore power to the government

To the Editor:

The state of our current political system is absolutely horrifying. When did we become a nation of leaders that are increasingly focused on doing only what is good for them, despite the needs of their constituents and the nation?

While there are certainly officials who continue to try to do the right thing as they execute their duties, it seems that they are increasingly overpowered by extremists who resort to childish tactics and toxic tribalism to hide behind “the party” as they try to impose their flawed visions of themselves on the public, working only to be elected or reelected.

Country First is a nonpartisan, grassroots organization that is focused on restoring the true power of government to those who serve it. Congressman Adam Kinzinger initiated the establishment of Country First in response to his realization that his party has lost its way.

Participants realized that there are no boundaries for officials who are focused on doing only what is good for them, with callous disregard for the needs of constituents and the resulting damage being done to government at all levels. The organization currently includes participants from both major parties, as toxic tribalism knows no boundaries.

If you are currently expressing a feeling of being “politically homeless” and are hungry for ways to get out of the current madness, log into www.country1st.com and join the conversation.

Jim Kvedaras

Glen Ellyn