Letter: Pancakes and politicking, for shame

To the Editor:

On May 1, the Honor Flight Committee held its annual pancake breakfast at the Dixon VFW.

That Sunday, however, something happened to put a dark cloud over the occasion. For whatever reason, Brad Fritts and his family chose to wear political shirts and hijacked the fundraiser, turning this solemn occasion into a cheap campaign opportunity.

There is a time and place for campaigning and that certainly was not it. I doubt if these same family members (and there were many) would wear these campaign shirts to a wedding or a funeral. So why to an Honor Flight fundraiser? If it were up to me, I would have stopped them at the door and told them to come back in proper attire.

It was very, very disrespectful.

I know nothing of Brad Fritts views or opinions. All I know is if his moral compass is this far off center or if his advisers didn’t realize the big mistake this was, then I wonder what poor judgment would be used if he is elected.

Carolyn Leake

Dixon