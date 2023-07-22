Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed July 7-14

Whiteside County
Warranty deeds
Lorena Sue Cross to Steven Diaz, 402 Meadow Lane, Sterling, $147,900.
Jeffrey and Cristin Newton to Cynthia Clarkson Living Trust, 1617 Milnes Drive, Fulton, $150,000.
Joshua J. and Rhonda L. Wade to Jake R. and Larissa B. Francis, one parcel on Wayne Road, Morrison, $70,000.
Brian D. Tarbill to BJE Future LLC, 1605 Seventh Ave., Rock Falls, $60,000.
Karl M. and Ashley Schueler to Justin Rodriguez, 1908 20th Ave., Sterling, $200,000.
Douglas M. Buhler to Francisco Morales Pinedo and Tomasa Soto De Morales, 705 E. Humphrey St., Rock Falls, $125,000.
Nathanial T. and Jessica L. Macklin to Karl and Ashley Schueler, 3109 E. 19th St., Sterling, $320,000.
Robert Phillips to Roger P. Nelson, Brittany A. King and Billie Nelson, 502 18th Ave., Fulton, $90,000.
Michael J. and Penny L. Ohrt to Michelle E. and Jose Armelo A. Agudelo, one parcel on North Ninth Avenue, Albany, $18,250.
Fund 601 LLC, formerly Sullivan’s Properties, to Midwest Real Estate Holdings, 414 E. Lincolnway Road (Family Dollar), Morrison, $532,556.
Fund 601 LLC, formerly Sullivan’s Properties, to Super Market Developers Inc., 300 N. Madison St. (Sullivan’s Foods), Morrison, $2,514,123.
Nikolai A. and Kari A. Fiorini to Kristine Selep, 502 Seventh Ave., Rock Falls, $114,900.
Anthony E. and Heather J. Appel to Nicole A. Harbron, 1009 Hilltop Drive, Morrison, $195,000.
Robert and Susan McGinn to Nikolas S. Trujillo and Priscilla A. Aponte, 412 W. 12th St., Sterling, $159,900.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Rachel McCann, 404 N. Main St., Coleta, $59,900.
Jacob and Kelly Bramm to Brittney Ramos, 3901 19th Ave., Sterling, $299,000.
James L. Cox to Jesus Castillo, 1409 Ave. I, Sterling, $63,000.
Jerry and Arlene Wilson to Adnan Akiti, 806 Ave A, Rock Falls, $62,500.
Jerrod Reynolds and Kari Anderson to Allen P. and Jessica Wade, 504 Wiker Drive, Rock Falls, $142,000.
Robert S. Tower to Richard T. and Angela K. Lance, 2 Holly Road, Sterling, $117,250.
Shawn P. and Becky J. Hunter to Joseph and Edith Edeus, 1203 E. 16th St., Sterling, $35,000.
Michael L. and Debra L. Sigel to Dale and Rhonda Tompkins, 210 S. Lincoln St., Tampico, $150,000.
Mauro and Alice Marruffo to Emily Crow, 1506 Ave. K, Sterling, $93,000.
Kirk D. Folks to Michael A. and Nancy J. Myers, 4002 W. Lincolnway, Sterling, $106,000.
Justin C. Rodriguez to Richard Rajnowski, 1704 18th Ave., Sterling, $97,500.
Laura L. and Edward D. Hoyle Jr. to Katie A. Wetzell, 9910 Win Road, Rock Falls, $199,000.
Rex Given Jr. to Todd Zuidema and Kim Given, 4000 Regan Road, Rock Falls, $12,000.
Rick O. and Sherry J. Long to Arthur J. Sims, 18510 Sand Road, Fulton, $370,000.
Steven L. and Pamela S. Workman to 406 Circle LLC, 405 Circle Drive, Rock Falls, $%72,750.
Tyler J. and Mallory B. Maloy to Francisco J. Cardenas Mendoza and Nila G. Cardenas, 803 Marty Ave., Rock Falls, $165,000.
Rutilia Ortega Estate to Ricardo I. Moreno Ortega, 517 Griswold Ave., Sterling, $51,500.
Jordan L. Johnson to Danielle D. Fink, 1515 Fourth Ave., Sterling, $85,770.
NRHQ LLC to Eric and Stephanie Neas, 503 Portland Ave., Morrison, $$40,850.
Quit claim deeds
Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC to NRHQ LLC, 503 Portland Ave., Morrison, $0.
Grant W. Slater to Morgan L. Stuhlman, 720 19th Ave., Fulton, $0.
Joel A. and Lora A. Copley to 828 11th Ave. LLC, 828 11th Ave., Fulton, $0.
Rock Falls Industrial Development Commission to Rotary Airlock LLC, 1701 Industrial Park Road, Rock Falls, $23,570.
Rock Falls Industrial Development Commission to Firehouse of God Ministries, 403 W. Second St. (Firehouse Museum), Rock Falls, $0.
William J. and Diane Camps to Kyle W. Sanders, 605 14th Ave., Rock Falls, $0.
Trust deed
Danielle D. Fink to Thomas A. and Loretta K. Densmore, Thomas A. Densmore, trustee, 1515 Fourth Ave., Sterling, $98,000.
Executors deed
Brian E. Haenni Estate to David A. and Tracy A. Northcutt, 1311 12th Ave., Sterling, $65,000.
Deed
Whiteside County sheriff and Rhonda Johnson to Rock River Housing Trust, 412 E. Fifth St., Rock Falls, $50,000.
Lee County
Warranty deeds
Eugene and Judith Hertelendy to Mendie and Rosalie Vakili, block 5, lots 319-320, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.
Christy Lynn Andrews to Yvita Bustos and Yvette C. Zavala, block 7, lot 125, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $60,000.
Christopher C. and Megan T. Humann to Raul R. Arias-Alvarez and Karla Y. Beltran-Rodriguez, block 10, lots 153-154, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $64,500.
Stephen and Rebecca Smith to Matthew K. and Brianna D. Meadows, block 15, lot 131, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $20,000.
Grant and Carolyn Brown to Alex and Crystal Dodson, 802 N. First St., Ashton, $175,000.
Jerry D. Mehrens Jr. to Mark and Julie Glenn, 501 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon, $160,000.
Thomas J. and Lisa E. Fitzsimmons to Diane M. Carlson, 1405 Ann Ave., Dixon, $182,000.
Trustees deed
Land Trust No. 855svlt013, Sauk Valley Bank and Trust, trustee, to Carol W. Nelson, 1028 Eustace Drive, Dixon, $0.
Ogle County
Warranty deeds
Cole Davidson to Monika M., Barbara A., Leonard H. Jr. and Leonard H. Huhn III, 312 N. High St., Chana, $207,500.
Joseph L. and Amber Beatty to Katelyn Guilfoyle, 813 N. Fieldcrest Drive, Byron, $157,500.
Lori K. and Donald R. Hensley Jr. to Richard Seals Living Trust, Richard Seals, trustee, 7980 S. Pine St., Grand Detour, $120,000.
Arthur J. Brazes to Brent Jacobson, 106 N. Galena St., Lindenwood, $65,000.
Koby G. and Cynthia E. Stern to Brian K. and Lori S. Smith, 782 W. Chinquapin Drive, Oregon, $316,000.
Shawn R. and Diana M. Early to Jeffrey G. and Anne M. Hiveley, 8481 N. Winnebago Lane, Byron, $353,000.
Richard J. and Amber K. Andreen to Raymond and Ashley Baert, 549 N. Colfax St., Byron, $260,000.
Peter J. and Mary A. Verdun to Adam and Jenny Graw, 170 S. Fox Run Lane, Byron, $293,720.
Trent D. Wallace to Jennifer A. Grobe, 302 S. Barber Ave., Polo, $144,000.
Jake and Kristin Charleston to Aaron R. Roe, 505 E. King St., Polo, $147,000.
Aaron R. and Caroline A. Roe to Carol Saroya, 3177 E. Ridgewood Court, Oregon, $380,000.
Mark A. and Anthina M. Nehrkorn to Dylan Cheek, 111 N. Nohe Ave., Oregon, $77,000.
Travis and Michelle Walker to Robin L. Mattison, one parcel in Scott Township, $210,000.
Nathanial Simonson to Galen and Denise Bennett, one parcel in Byron Township, $1.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to John M. and Nancy A. Pasakarnis, 505 W. Hitt St., Mt. Morris, $55,000.
Thomas and Elaine Carow to Enrique F. Schaefer, 1000 Illinois St., Davis Junction, $297,000.
Fund 601 LLC to Super Market Developers Inc., 101 W. state Route 64 (Sullivan’s Foods) and three parcels on East Front Street, Mt. Morris, $1,869,200.
Fund 601 LLC to Midwest Real Estate Holdings, also MREH LLC, seven parcels in Dement Township, $6.8 million.
Quit claim deeds
Evan K. Buskohl to Estivant Farm LLC, 6850 W. Town Line Road, Leaf River, $0.
Lyle I. and Marcia A. Printz to Pamela A. Merry, also Kelly, 14837 W. Henry Road, Polo, $0.
Lyle I. and Marcia A. Printz to Kimberly A. Printz Trust and Pamela A. Merry Living Trust, Pamela A. Merry, also Kelly, trustee, 14837 W. Henry Road, Polo, $0.
Executors deed
Estate of Douglas E. Strawser, the late Douglas E. Strawser by executor, to Kathryn Hoffman, three parcels in Grand Detour Township, $0.
