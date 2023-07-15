Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Donn and Amy Anderson to Blayke Bales and Leon A.M. Ramos, 1003 First Ave., Sterling, $0.

Todd A. Tiesman Trust to David A. Olsen, 916 16th Place, Fulton, $100,000.

John E. Gaffey to Daniel Webber and Michael Freeman, 702 Ninth Ave., Rock Falls, $13,700.

Ronald K. Salvetti and Anna Szakal to Shelby J. Rus, 113 Maple Ave., Morrison, $157,000.

Coachlight Properties to Brian Anderson, 503 W. 20th St., Rock Falls, $89,500.

Jeffrey Arnold and Mechelle Lynn Brooks to Mark VonHolton, 20449 Star Road, Prophetstown, $420,000.

Ronald D. and Linda K. Wilkens to David J. and Marcia A. Brands, 308 W. Morris St., Morrison, $67,000.

Jeanne A. Berger Estate, Karen J. Robinson and Stephanie A. Bohms to Robert K. and Lisa A. Lilly, 307 Tree Lane, Prophetstown, $110,000.

Phillip A. Craig to M and K Real Estate LLC, 405 Ave L, Sterling, $32,000.

Myra J. Oelrichs to Briana Emini, 1204 Long Court, Sterling, $120,500.

Jose F. Garcia to Properties 815 LLC, 208 E. Ninth St., Sterling, $73,000.

Spencer Diveley to Clayton M. Simpkins, 1320 Sixth Ave., Erie, $150,000.

Rogelio A. and Francisca Velazquez, also Valasquez, to Clint E. Star, 1212 W. 21st St., Rock Falls, $76,500.

Bobby A. and Cassaundra S. Martin to Christine M. Strait, 8039 Hazel Road, Morrison, $225,000.

Victoria Creen to Alexandria N. Donna, 521 Main St., Erie, $104,000.

Trustees deed

Thomas R. and Ramona E. Friedlein to Richard D. O’Malley, 25048 Katey Court, Sterling, $173,000.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Lavina Marschang to Karen A. Henkel, one parcel of farmland in Lee Center Township, $416,000.

Patricia A. Cascone to village of West Brooklyn, 2523 W. Johnson St., Brooklyn, $0.

Matthew and Agnes Kovacs Swan to Zachery A. Freeman, 1838 Center Lane, Lee Center, $187,000.

Bradley K. Noble and Helen R. Woodrum to Clayton and Jalesa S. Rodgers, 849 Hann Ave., Dixon, $30,000.

Maryana Demchuk to Jesse Wayne Walbridge, block 11, lot 247, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $16,500.

Jeanne M. Thompson to Krystin N. Fohran, block 26, lot 25, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $25,500.

Sharon Smithee to Melissa K. and Gary L. Sanders Jr., 1553 Tilton Park Drive, Dixon, $177,000.

Robert S. Tower to Richard T. and Angela K. Lance, 2 Holly Road, Sterling, $117,250.

Quit claim deeds

Jeanenne Walsh to Michael and Yvonne Mulroe, block 11, lot 2, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Donald R. and Shirley Barnes to Jeanenne Walsh, block 11, lot 1, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Janet Kay Russell and John A. and Scott V. Lawrence to Stephanie Hess, two parcels in Palmyra Township, $0.

Trustees deed

Richard W. Wissing Trust, Phyllis Louise Wissing Holt Trust and Norma J. Wissing Revocable Trust, Chicago Trust Co. NA, trustee and Rodney H. Piercey, successor trustee, to Richard A. Humphrey Sr., one parcel of farmland in South Dixon Township, $37,500.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Mill Creek Inc. to Jason R. and Kimberly S. Penticoff, 1427, 1429, 1431 and 1433 Crimson Ridge Lane, Byron, $32,500.

Putnam Group LLC to Julie A. Shawback, 1309 Crest Lane, Rochelle, $171,900.

The late Gurdus Adams by heir to Joseph and Kelly Kakert, 15071 E. state Route 72, Davis Junction, $37,000.

Maxine C. Seele to Jason J. and Angela J. Pfeiffer, 424 Sunbeam Court, Stillman Valley, $74,000.

Jeffrey S. Kalina to Rosalina Vieyra Martinez, 9702 N. Pecatonica Road, Byron, $30,000.

The late Linda L. Johnson by heirs to Tyler and Denise Jaborek, 1514 Warrenton Drive, Byron, $275,000.

Duane and Patricia Jones to Sharon M. Thunberg, 4475 S. state Route 2, Oregon, $146,000.

Donna R. Goodwin to Roman Bicek, 611 N. Blackhawk Drive, Byron, $118,000.

Contry Homes Group LLC to Luis Garcia, 1624 Westmont Drive, Byron, $278,065.

Christopher and Kristine Mandeke to William and Elizabeth Gay, 6957 E. Wildwood Road, Byron, $600,000.

Matthew Gann to Randy W. and Cristi C. Pals, one parcel in Leaf River Township, $15,000.

Gregory and Sherry Beaird to William and Susan Newkirk, one parcel in Lynnville Township, $72,000.

Cruz Ja and Candace E. Rivera to Shane Ochoa, 304 N. Linn St., Chana, $214,000.

His Corner LLC to James Hogan, 1008 Monroe St., Oregon, $209,000.

Greg W. and Sandra S. Cross to Brandy M. Whelan, 1513 Brentwood Drive, Byron, $285,000.

Carol A. Brown to Lynn R. Smith, 209 N. Mississippi Drive, Dixon, $180,000.

Armando M. and Consuelo D. Bonsol to Timothy and Amy Spelde, 714 Mississippi Drive, Dixon, $7,000.

Am Kerns Construction LLC to Adam and Colette Mabry, 104 E. Grant St., Rochelle, $160,000.

Putnam Group LLC to Bevan Clark and Brenda Spring, 921 N. 14th St., Rochelle, $146,000.

Thomas J. Hall Trust, Thomas J. Hall, trustee, to Martha Reyes, 432 W. Phyllis Ave., Rochelle, $172,000.

Jonathan and Valerie Jones to Kristopher Walter and Angela Kerkara, 19306 E. Creston Road, Creston, $255,000.

Taylor R. and Casey E. Isley to Matthew B. Rosenwinkel, 1639 Squires Landing, Rochelle, $262,000.

Andrea M. Fletcher to Thomas Hartnett III, 851 N. 11th St., Rochelle, $60,000.

Estate of Victorine M. Schlezes, the late Victorine M. Schlezes by executor to Michael Plass, 1242 Springdale Drive, Rochelle, $188,000.

Trustees deeds

Johnson Trust, Helen R. Johnson, trustee, to Sandra Jo Joyce and Lori Ann Cromie, 4907 S. Hidden Heights Road, Oregon, $0.

MDM Special Needs Trust 610, Doris A. Ferb, trustee, to Austin Blassage and Morgan E. Rude, 4907 S. Hidden Heights Road, Oregon, $0.

KSR Trust 1, Joanna Beth Reeser, trustee, to Kimberly Lizbeth Davis, 500 Phelps St., Oregon, $267,000.

Robert R. Carlson Trust 101, Shirley and Richard Raymond Carlson, trustees, to Steven A. Edson and Kelly L. Worthington, 1222 Clifton Terrace, Rochelle, $171,000.

Deed

O’Connor Trading LLC and Church Recordings LLC Series to Ian Schneller and Laurie Dunphy, 211 N. Division Ave., Polo, $125,000.

Sheriff’s deeds

Ogle County sheriff and Jason Huml to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, 1009 S. Fourth St., Oregon, $0.

Ogle County sheriff and Cydney A. Franks to Freedom Mortgage Corp., 3261 N. Silver Ridge Drive, Oregon, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office