August 27, 2024
Sauk Valley police reports for Wednesday, May 19, 2021

By Shaw Local News Network
Sterling Police

Lonisha R. McGee, 37, of Dixon; 3:12 a.m. Monday at East Lincolnway and East Lynn Boulevard; improper lane usage, DUI, blood alcohol content more than .08.

Kiaya N. Shaffer, 18, of Rock Falls; 2:59 p.m. Monday at West LeFevre Road and Avenue F; failure to yield at stop intersection.

McKenszie T. Callow, 26, of Rock Falls; 3:39 p.m. Monday at 12th Avenue and Lynn Boulevard; failure to yield at stop intersection.

Paul Moreno, 71, of Rock Falls; 4:12 p.m. Tuesday; failure to yield at stop intersection.

Emily Gimino, 29, of Sterling; 5:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Sixth Avenue; Lee County warrant, contempt; posted bond.

Dixon Police

Jazlynn Omelia Marie Cole, 23, of Dixon; 9:55 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Hennepin Avenue; Lee County warrant for failure to pay or appear; posted bond. Cole also was arrested at 9:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Cummins Street; domestic battery; posted $5,000 bond.

Lee County Sheriff

Joshua Alan Lemmer, 34, of Sublette; 7:09 p.m. Monday; domestic battery; taken to Lee County jail.

Matthew Christopher Koenig, 35, of Ashton; 2:44 a.m. Tuesday; DUI, posted $3,000 bond.

Derek R. Benevento, 23, of Sterling; 1:04 p.m. Tuesday; failure to appear, contempt, nonpayment; posted $1,000 bond.

Oregon Police

Madyson J.L. Black, 18, Oregon; 12:49 a.m. May 5 at Franklin and Fifth street; disobeying a traffic control device.

Chad T. Hammer, 51, of Mt. Morris; 7 p.m. May 7 at Daysville Road and East Washington Street; no valid driver’s license; taken to Ogle County Jail.

Albert E. Stephenson, 36, Rock Falls; 10:14 p.m. May 7 in the 1300 block of state South state Route 2; suspended license, no insurance; taken to Ogle County jail.

Richard L. Gallagher, 37, Oregon; 4:20 p.m. May 10 in the 500 block of Illinois Street; domestic battery; taken to Ogle County jail.

Bryce A. Weems, 17, of Oregon; 1:49 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Washington Street; invalid driver’s license.

