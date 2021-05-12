August 20, 2024
Sauk Valley police reports for Wednesday, May 12, 2021

By Sauk Valley Media staff report
emergency lights

emergency lights (Stock image)

Sterling Police

Brandon L. Boyer, 24, of Rock Falls; 7:28 a.m. Tuesday at 18th Avenue and East Third Street; unlawful use of a cellphone.

Randy J. Mays, 28, of Sterling; 1:57 p.m. Tuesday at Avenue B and West Fifth Street; improper display of plates, no insurance.

Nicholas A. Martinez, 20, of Sterling; Tuesday at Locust and East Third streets; improper use of registration, suspended license, illegal tint.

Troylee D. Mager, 16, of Sterling; 4:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of East Fourth Street; reckless driving.

Dixon Police

Micah C. Galvan, 26, of Sterling; 12:08 a.m. today in the 300 block of East River Street; suspended license; posted bond.

Lee County Sheriff

Breann N. Newton, 28, of Dixon; 7:37 a.m. Monday; DUI alcohol, DUI .08, suspended license; issued $10,000 recognizance bond.

Ogle County Sheriff

Brian A Rosenbalm, 39, of Leaf River, 11:21 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Pines and Ridge roads in Pine Creek Township; aggravated DUI, DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, improper lane use, driving on the shoulder, squealing tires; taken to Ogle County jail.

Illinois State Police

Thomas E. Dugger, 27, of Rock Falls; 4:05 p.m. Monday at 26th Street and Sixth Avenue, Sterling; Lee County warrant, assault; posted bond.

Jeffrey L. Todd, 57, of Dixon; 11:42 a.m. Tuesday on state Route 2 at Mound Hill, Sterling; DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol, violation of Scott’s Law; posted bond.

Alan E. Delhotal, 71, of Dixon; 3:07 p.m. Tuesday on state Route 26, south of Maytown Road, Bureau County; improper lane usage.

