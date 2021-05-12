Sauk Valley police reports for Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Sterling Police

Brandon L. Boyer, 24, of Rock Falls; 7:28 a.m. Tuesday at 18th Avenue and East Third Street; unlawful use of a cellphone.

Randy J. Mays, 28, of Sterling; 1:57 p.m. Tuesday at Avenue B and West Fifth Street; improper display of plates, no insurance.

Nicholas A. Martinez, 20, of Sterling; Tuesday at Locust and East Third streets; improper use of registration, suspended license, illegal tint.

Troylee D. Mager, 16, of Sterling; 4:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of East Fourth Street; reckless driving.

Dixon Police

Micah C. Galvan, 26, of Sterling; 12:08 a.m. today in the 300 block of East River Street; suspended license; posted bond.

Lee County Sheriff

Breann N. Newton, 28, of Dixon; 7:37 a.m. Monday; DUI alcohol, DUI .08, suspended license; issued $10,000 recognizance bond.

Ogle County Sheriff

Brian A Rosenbalm, 39, of Leaf River, 11:21 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Pines and Ridge roads in Pine Creek Township; aggravated DUI, DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, improper lane use, driving on the shoulder, squealing tires; taken to Ogle County jail.

Illinois State Police

Thomas E. Dugger, 27, of Rock Falls; 4:05 p.m. Monday at 26th Street and Sixth Avenue, Sterling; Lee County warrant, assault; posted bond.

Jeffrey L. Todd, 57, of Dixon; 11:42 a.m. Tuesday on state Route 2 at Mound Hill, Sterling; DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol, violation of Scott’s Law; posted bond.

Alan E. Delhotal, 71, of Dixon; 3:07 p.m. Tuesday on state Route 26, south of Maytown Road, Bureau County; improper lane usage.