Police reports for Thursday, April 15, 2021

Lee County Sheriff

Joshua R. Bevans, 41, of Paw Paw, 8:40 a.m. Wednesday; failure to appear, contempt nonpayment, Ogle County warrant, suspended/revoked license, LaSalle County warrant, failure to appear, suspended license; posted $9,000 bond.

Samantha M. Manley, 25 of Ashton; 8:43 a.m. Wednesday; battery; issued $100 I-bond.

Whiteside County Sheriff

Donald L. Legel, 53, of Rock Falls, Tuesday; failure to render aid in a vehicle vs. pedestrian traffic crash that occurred at 9:55 a.m. April 7 on Stevens Street near East Humphreys Avenue in Rock Falls; issued traffic citation.

Ogle County Sheriff

Christopher R. Taylor, 32, of Oregon; 4:40 p.m. Wednesday at Ridge and Pines roads; expired license (more than 1 year), no front registration plate, improper turn signal; taken to Ogle County jail.

