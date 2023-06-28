Jaycees fireworks to start July 4 festivities on Friday

SAUK VALLEY – If you are ready to jump-start your Fourth of July weekend a bit early, the Sterling Rock Falls Jaycees are ready to help – after a bit of a scare from Mother Nature.

As they have done for 30-plus years, the Jaycees will host their annual fireworks show Friday to kick off the Independence Day weekend with a bang. But drought conditions almost suffed out the popular event, putting organizers on pins and needles as they waited for the go-ahead.

“We just got all the green lights,” said Jaycees Vice President Dylan Devers in an Tuesday night email.

Earlier in the day, Devers said the fireworks show would be “tentative” due to weather conditions and the burn ban that is in place.

He said the Jaycees worked with insurance companies and the park district for final approval for the event.

“We had to move the shoot site to a new location, but it will still be along the downtown riverfront area,” Devers said. “Updates will be made to our Facebook page and event page as soon as possible. Regardless of the fireworks status, there will still be the event at RB&W park with a band, food trucks, the Weinermobile and other vendors.”

The display is scheduled to begin about 9 p.m. and should meet the standard set by past performances with a few new twists.

“We have been able to spend a little more this year than last year,” Devers said June 23. “It should be a good show. I think there will be some different shapes than we have had in the past.”

For those looking to make an event out of the day, there will be multiple food trucks and vendors at RB&W park in Rock Falls. The band ‘Problem Child’ will play from 6 to 9 p.m.

The event is the largest fundraising effort for the organization that has provided fireworks for the community for more than 30 years.

“Thirty years is kind of an approximation,” Devers said. “That’s at least the minimum number of years we’ve had a show.”

The chapter also hosts multiple fundraisers throughout the year to support causes such as its annual golf outing, Chili Cookoff, and Bucket Brigades. The chapter also has hosted many other fundraisers over the years, including volleyball tournaments, bags tournaments, guest bartending and more.

Local business support is key to the chapter’s long-term success, along with that of community leaders and Roosters [former members]. For information regarding membership or ways to support the Jaycees, contact srfjaycees@gmail.com .

Organizers thanked the following Hero Sponsors: CGH, Community State Bank, Sterling Commercial Roofing, Sterling Mainstreet, Micron Industries Corp., and Wahl.

Patriot sponsors for the event include: Castor Home Nursing, Amy Huffman Law Office, Select Employees Credit Union, McFalls Berge & Associates, Sterling Federal Bank, Dan Huffman Law Office, Midland States Bank, PC Tech 2U, RRCA, Big Slots and Sauk Vally Bank.

“Lastly, none of this would be possible without the support of the City of Sterling and Rock Falls Tourism,” Devers said.

About the Jaycees

The Sterling Rock Falls Jaycees have been developing young leaders in the Sauk Valley Community since 1947. The organization gives young adults between the ages of 21 and 41 the tools they need to build bridges towards success for themselves in the areas of business development, management skills, individual training, and community service. Sterling Rock Falls Jaycees are part of the Illinois Jaycees and are affiliated with The United States Junior Chamber and Junior Chamber International.