Dixon man, 76, dies of injuries suffered in house fire Saturday

The resident of this home passed away at KSB Hospital following a fire in the home. (Earleen Hinton)

DIXON – An elderly Dixon man died of injuries sustained in a house fire that began around 4:15 p.m. Saturday at his home at 1136 White Rock Drive south of Grand Detour in rural Lee County.

Kenneth J. Rhodenbaugh Sr., 76, was taken to KSB Hospital, where attempts to resuscitate him failed and he died of smoke inhalation and other health issues, Coroner Jesse Partington said Monday.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Preston Schilling Funeral home in Dixon is handling arrangements.