Dixon’s Sen. Arellano delivers handmade valentines to area seniors; constituents create 2,000 cards

State Sen. Li Arellano Jr., R-Dixon, is grateful to everyone who made Valentine’s Day cards that were delivered to senior citizens across the 37th Senate District. (Photo provided by state Sen. Li Arellano's Office)

DIXON – State Sen. Li Arellano Jr., R-Dixon, is extending his heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed to making Valentine’s Day extra special for senior citizens across the 37th Senate District.

Thanks to the generosity of students, Scout groups, churches and community members, 2,000 handmade Valentine’s cards were delivered to nursing homes, assisted-living facilities and other long-term care centers. This outpouring of kindness helped brighten the day for many seniors, reminding them that they are valued and appreciated, Arellano said.

“Our inaugural Valentines for Seniors Card Drive was a tremendous success, and I want to sincerely thank everyone who donated their time and supplies to create heartfelt cards for our seniors,” he said. “Because of your generosity, we were able to visit residents in long-term care facilities and nursing homes, spreading warmth and joy during this special week.”

Arellano’s district includes all or parts of Bureau, DeKalb, Henry, La Salle, Lee, Marshall, Ogle, Peoria, Rock Island, Stark, Whiteside and Woodford counties.