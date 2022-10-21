Dixon to demolish, replace cemetery building for $1.35 million

DIXON – The city plans to demolish its building in Oakwood Cemetery that’s past the point of repairs and construct a new one using a rural development loan.

The current structure is 50 years old, and though there have been many stop-gap repairs over the years, the building is not suitable for renovations, said Tom Houck, vice president at Willett, Hofmann and Associates.

The Dixon City Council had a public hearing earlier this week as it pursues a rural development loan through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program.

The project will total about $1.35 million with $70,000 for the demolition, $250,000 for the site work, $760,000 for the new building, $100,000 for professional services and $175,000 for contingencies.

The building is used as a visitor meeting area, equipment storage, break room and locker room, restroom, equipment work area, and dirt storage.

It’s in poor condition, undersized for the city’s needs, not handicapped-accessible and doesn’t have climate control, Houck said.

The new building will be moved more toward the edge of the cemetery, and the site of the demolished building will be used for more plots.

The 9,100-square-foot upgrade will include heating and air conditioning, and adequate storage and work areas. There will also be paved road and parking.

The loan will be paid off across 40 years at an interest rate of 3.5%.