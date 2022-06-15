Sterling hosting workshop on civic pride, revitalization

STERLING - The city will be hosting a special workshop aimed at combating community apathy and cultivating city pride.

The Civic Pride Workshop will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 22 at Champs Banquet Venue, 9 E. Third St. in Sterling.

“The Civic Pride Workshop educates community members on the devastating effects of apathy and how it came to grip our cities,” according to a news release. “Attendees will gain an understanding of how in cultivating civic pride, we can counteract the effects of apathy and restore people’s relationship with their community.”

The event will feature professional speaker and consultant Jeff Siegler, who speaks to communities about civic pride and wellness.

The workshop will consist of a place of pride presentation, five points of pride discussion, cultivating pride roundtables, and civic pride campaign plan.

Those interested must RSVP in advance.

Call 815-632-6621 or email ddillow@sterling-il.gov for more information.