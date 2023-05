ROCK FALLS — Rock Falls High School conducted its 144th commencement on Sunday afternoon at Tabor Gymnasium.

Brooke Howard gave the valedictorian address and Kalina Sommer provided the salutatorian message.

Katie Thatcher, who was the senior class representative, provided the class welcome after Superintendent Ron McCord greeted guests.

Principal Mike Berentes presented the Class of 2023. Board President Merle Gaulrapp handed out diplomas.