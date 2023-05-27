Ceremony to recognize Dixon school resource officer Mark Dallas will be Tuesday

DIXON — A ceremony to honorary designate Officer Mark Dallas Way near Dixon High School will be 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of Peoria Avenue and Lincoln Statue Drive.

Dixon Public Schools and the City of Dixon jointly made the announcement Friday.

Members of the board of education and Dixon City Council will be present for the unveiling. Members of the community are welcome and encouraged to attend the ceremony, the news release said.

People are asked to park in the student parking lot near the cafeteria along Peoria Avenue. Lincoln Statue Drive will be closed during the event.

The ceremony culminates an effort by Brad Sibley, a former board member and Dixon police officer, who first submitted a naming request. The City Council voted to approve the honorary designation on May 15 and the board of education ratified it on May 22.

Dallas was a school resource officer at Dixon High School on May 16, 2018, when gunman entered the school while high school students were rehearsing for a graduation ceremony.

The joint release provides a recap of Dallas’ actions in response to the threat: “Officer Dallas, in reliance on his training, instinct, and dedication to protect the safety of students and others present in the building, immediately responded to the threat by placing himself in harm’s way, including exchanging gunfire with the individual to stop him from entering the gymnasium which had 182 students present at the time.”

The resolution passed by the board and the council reads:

“Due to his fast action and willingness to place service and the safety of students as the primary concern, not a single student was harmed. The Board of Education of the District and the City of Dixon desires to publicly express gratitude for the fast response, unflinching dedication to the lives of the students of Dixon High School, as well as commitment to the safety of students and those present in the building that day, demonstrated by Officer Dallas when he placed his own life in danger for the safety and protection of others. The Board of Education of the District, in partnership with the City of Dixon and with appreciation of the efforts of the Mayor and City Council of the City of Dixon, desires that Lincoln Statute Drive, adjacent to Dixon High School, be honorarily named after Mark A. Dallas to publicly and forever express deep gratitude and appreciation of the students, staff, and members of the Board of Education.”