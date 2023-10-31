Whiteside County focus of roadside safety checks

STERLING – Roadside safety checks will be carried out in Whiteside County during November. The use of roadside checks combine a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives of the motoring public, Illinois State Police Troop 1 Commander Joseph Blanchette said in a news release.

The ISP has zero tolerance for impaired driving in Illinois, he said. Officers working the detail will be watchful for drivers who are operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, transporting open alcoholic beverages, and

driving under the influence.

safety belt and child restraint use.

speeding.

distracted driving.

all Illinois vehicle code and criminal violations.

Alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30% of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, and throughout the U.S., nearly 10,000 people die each year due to alcohol-impaired driving. Roadside safety checks are designed to keep roads safe by taking DUI offenders off road. This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.