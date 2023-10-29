First Friday offers live music at Oregon VFW Nov. 3

OREGON – The First Fridays Open Mic presents its monthly show at the Oregon VFW on Friday, Nov. 3.

The show starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, although a jar is available for donations. Performers can sign up for time slots on a first-come-first-serve basis, so it’s best to arrive by 6 p.m. or earlier. Interested parties who have questions can contact Jerry Tice, at 815-449-2660.

“The event attracts many talented performers, but musicians and singers of all skill levels find acceptance from its supportive audience,” said Lowell Harp, one of the event’s organizers.

The VFW is located at 1310 West Washington Street in Oregon and provides ample parking, along with the availability of a restaurant and bar within the building.

A fish fry runs from 4 to 8 p.m.