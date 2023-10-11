Retired Rockford judge, Milan farmer to run in GOP primary for the 17th District

Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton accepts a coffee cake for the road while candidate for Congress Eric Sorensen makes his stump speech while Gov. JB Pritzker listens during a campaign stop on Aug. 28, 2022, at the Whiteside County Democratic Headquarters in Rock Falls. Two Republicans, a retired Winnebago County circuit court judge and a grain farmer from Milan, are running to replace Sorensen in the 17th District. (Troy Taylor)