Sorensen declares victory, but 17th Congressional race with King still tight

Eric Sorensen declared victory overnight in his race against Esther Joy King for Illinois’ 17th District seat in the U.S. House, but the unofficial returns remained too close for The Associated Press to call.

Sorensen, a Democrat and former TV weather forecaster, celebrated with a victory speech: “The meteorologist is going to Congress.”

King, a Republican making her second bid for the seat once held by Cheri Bustos, did not issue a response.

In social media posts, Sorensen wrote “Today we say loud and clear: this space is special and it’s going to be represented by someone who’s spent nearly their entire life living, working, and actively engaging in our community here, and will make sure that our community has a seat at the table.”

As of Wednesday morning and with 88% of the vote counted, unofficial returns showed Sorensen with 114,210 votes or 51.7% over King’s 106,693 votes, or 48.3%.

The district will have a new representative for the first time in a decade.

Bustos, a Democrat from East Moline, announced in April 2021 that she would not seek reelection after her fifth term in office.

King lost a close campaign against Bustos in 2020, with 48% of the vote to Bustos’ 52%.

King is a JAG Officer in the U.S. Army Reserve and practices law in East Moline, focusing on real estate.

Sorensen was a TV meteorologist in Rockford for 11 years and in the Quad Cities for seven years. He would be the state’s first openly gay congressional member if elected.

The redrawn 17th District includes metros of Peoria, Bloomington-Normal, the Quad Cities and Rockford.

King has campaigned on issues including inflation and crime – blaming Democratic leadership for inflation – wanting to rein in government spending to slow down the economy, she said during a candidate debate in early October at Bradley University.

Sorensen has campaigned on inflation, reproductive rights and climate change. On inflation, he has spoken about employing multiple mitigation measures, such as allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices with drug companies and sales tax breaks.

Both have spoken about the need to grow job opportunities in the district as well as the importance of the Farm Bill.

On abortion, Sorensen said abortion is health care, and the government should not be telling people what they can or can’t do with their bodies. King said she’s against abortion based on her faith and approves of Roe v. Wade being overturned. She also criticized the state’s abortion access laws under Gov. JB Pritzker, but does support exceptions in cases of rape, incest and to protect the life of the mother.

Election analysts have widely pegged the race as a toss-up, and millions have been spent on targeted campaign ads.

More than $7 million has been spent by super PACs, national party committees, and other noncandidate committees to advocate for or against the candidates.

King has raised nearly $4.6 million and spent $3.8 million, while Sorenson has raised $2.5 million and spent $2.2 million.