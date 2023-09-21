Five things to do in the Sauk Valley: Cop and Bobbers, Dingers for Donations

1. Cops and Bobbers fishing derby, Dixon: The 17th annual Cops and Bobbers fishing derby, hosted by the Dixon Police Department, is set for 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday in Page Park, 804 Palmyra St. Lunch and drinks will be provided. Registration is allowed the day of the event.

2. Mom2Mom Market, Sterling: Christ Lutheran School Boosters will host a Fall Mom2Mom Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Christ Lutheran School, 2000 18th Ave., Sterling. The event is a garage sale for families who want to get rid of their gently used kids clothing (sizes depend on vendors, but usually newborn though grade school), maternity clothing, children’s books, games, toys, DVDs and children’s furniture. The sale is targeted to moms or families who are shopping for kids or family items. Thetr is a $1 suggested donation. Concessions include cinnamon rolls, coffee, hot dogs, nachos and soft drinks. For information on the Sterling Mom2Mom Market, call Christ Lutheran School at 815-625-3800 or visit facebook.com/sterlingmom2mommarket.

3. United Way Day of Caring, Dixon: The United Way Day of Caring on Saturday will celebrate volunteerism throughout Lee County by bringing together teams from local businesses, schools, churches, civic groups and families to complete projects and have a significant influence on the nonprofit community. This event is a team builder for groups and allows volunteers to see firsthand the work accomplished by the nonprofits in Lee County. The United Way Day of Caring begins with a kickoff event in the Dixon High School parking lot. Volunteers then will head out to more than 10 project sites. Projects will include painting, landscaping, cleaning, planting a garden and general upkeep. Those interested in volunteering can visit www.unitedwayofleecounty.org to register. For information, call the United Way of Lee County at 815-284-3339 or email arichter@uwleeco.org.

4. Dingers for Donations, Dixon: Dingers for Donations is a fundraising event hosted by Al Morrison Baseball and UPM Raflatac beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday. With several area businesses participating, the event is raising funds for Al Morrison baseball and the Dixon Public Schools Extracurricular Activities Fund. There will be a double elimination, 16-inch, slow pitch tournament. A silent auction, 50/50 drawing and 52-card prize drawing are part of the festivities. Food and drinks are available for sale from Shamrock Pub. Come support your favorite team and enjoy a day at Page Park ball field.

5. The Ultimate Tailgate Rib and Chili Cookoff, Dixon: From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, come to the Dixon riverfront to enjoy drink specials, prizes and football. Try samples from multiple chili and rib cookoff competitors. Is bags your thing? Register the day of the event for the tournament for $10 a team. The Ultimate Tailgate Rib & Chili Cookoff is sponsored by Ken Nelson Auto Group in the Beanblossom parking lot, 106 River St. Bar sponsors include The Stables Bar, The Royal Palms, Zero’s Tap, Drifters Saloon and Alley Loop. Admission is $5 while food is being served. The Bears will take on the Chiefs at 3:25 p.m. Football will be on an outdoor TV provided by Audio Video Connection.