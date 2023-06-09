Woodlawn Arts Academy Events & Activities

SETERLING – Woodlawn Arts Academy lists the following events and activities.

Preschool Graduation

Woodlawn Preschool Academy, a program of Woodlawn Arts Academy,, hosted its annual graduation ceremony in early May. Ten students were promoted to kindergarten. Registration for the 2023-24 school year is now open.

Art Exhibit

Woodlawn Arts Academy recently opened its Summer Art Exhibit, “Through the Lens,” which is on display at Woodlawn through Aug. 11. There is no fee to view the exhibit. The exhibit features digital and film photography by area artists age 14-adult. During the opening reception, Woodlawn visual arts students also displayed their artwork from the school year.

Music Recital

Woodlawn Arts Academy music students performed more than 60 numbers in late May in two recitals at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Sterling, and one at Woodlawn Arts Academy. The students take private lessons from Nadine Appel, Erin Hartman, Mardi Huffstutler, James Miller and Nicole Oberg. Woodlawn’s private music lesson program runs year-round and is open to children and adults. Financial assistance is available to those who qualify.

Dance Recital

Woodlawn Dance Academy hosted its annual dance recitals, “On Broadway,” at the beginning of June. The recitals are the annual conclusion of the Academy’s school-year dance program, and feature a wide variety of dance styles including creative movement, ballet, tap, hip hop, jazz, lyrical, pointe and musical theatre.

Registration for the 2023-24 dance year opens with Dance Registration Day on July 29.

Families may continue to register until the start of classes right after Labor Day, but classes fill quickly, so families are encouraged to register early to ensure openings in their preferred classes.

More information is in Woodlawn Arts Academy’s fall program guide. More information can be viewed online at woodlawnartsacademy.com. Call 815-626-4278 or stop in the Woodlawn office.