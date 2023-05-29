Grammy-winners Tim McGraw, Alanis Morissette to headline Illinois State Fair

Alanis Morrissette will perform Sunday, Aug. 13 and Tim McGraw will appear Thursday, Aug. 16, two headliner acts for the Illinois State Fair, the fair announced in news releases.

As a singer-songwriter, Morissette has earned 14 Canadian Juno Awards, seven Grammy Awards, two Golden Globe nominations, a BRIT Award, and sales of over 75 million albums worldwide.

Morissette’s debut album “Jagged Little Pill” was followed by nine more eclectic and critically acclaimed albums, all of which continue to influence and inspire fans and fellow artists alike.

Outside of entertainment, Morissette is an avid supporter of female empowerment, as well as spiritual, psychological, and physical wellness. In 2001, Morissette was awarded the Global Tolerance Award by the Friends of the United Nations for her contributions to promoting tolerance through the arts.

McGraw is a three-time Grammy Award-winning entertainer, author, and actor. McGraw has sold more than 90 million records worldwide and dominated the charts with 46 number one singles.

“We are excited to add one of country music’s biggest artists to the 2023 Illinois State Fair Grandstand lineup,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “The extensive music catalog Tim McGraw brings to the stage will have hits for every generation to sing along to.”

McGraw’s hits include “Live Like You Were Dying,” and “Humble and Kind,” whose messages continue to impact fans around the world. His newest single, “Standing Room Only,” launched with the most first-week streams of any track in McGraw’s career.

Joining McGraw is Landon Parker, who landed on Amazon Music’s 2022 Artists to Watch list and Top 50 Most Played: Country after his debut playlist released in December.

Parker bridges the distance between traditional country music and its modern-day makeover with his deep voice, small-town roots, and high-energy live shows.

Announced earlier was the return of REO Speedwagon to the state fair on Aug. 15. The group was formed at the University of Illinois in the 1960s and is famous for its chart-topping ballads “I Can’t Fight This Feeling Anymore” and “Keep On Loving You.”

“REO Speedwagon always bring everything they have to the stage,” said Clark. “In the over 50 years they have been together, there has not been a year where REO Speedwagon didn’t perform live. This will be one of those performances where we will be able to hear the crowd singing along throughout the whole fairgrounds.”

Tickets for all announced Illinois State Fair shows are on sale via Ticketmaster.

Grandstand lineup

Friday, Aug. 11: Old Dominion

Sunday, Aug. 13. Alanis Morissette.

Tuesday, Aug. 15: REO Speedwagon

Wednesday, Aug. 16: Alter Bridge with Mammoth WVH

Thursday, Aug. 17: Tim McGraw with Landon Parker

Saturday, Aug. 19: Maren Morris

Sunday, Aug. 20: Nelly with Ashanti & Ja Rule

*A $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.