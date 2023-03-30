Dixon Municipal band to see boost in city funding

DIXON – The Dixon City Council is upping the band’s annual funding after concerns were raised about needing to fund additional expenses.
The band previously requested $40,000 from the city for an expanded season with guest musicians, new equipment and a raise for the band director. The council initially landed on $20,000 but decided to increase the amount to $25,000 after its last budget meeting.
The city has a community development fund with $500,000, and council member Mike Venier recommended that they use it to give an extra $5,000 for the band and $5,000 for The Next Picture Show.
Band funding has been a topic of debate for several years as the city reduced its funding and encouraged the organization to raise its own money and become more self-sustainable.
Council member Mary Oros said the band needs city support, but it also needs buy-in from the community, and it should also consider charging admission for some events.
The city needs a better system for funding requests from the band, Mayor Li Arellano Jr. said.
“Out of all of the budget discussions we’ve had over the years, some of the most contentious have been over the band,” he said. “Let’s come up with a system that’s proactive.”
The majority made a consensus to raise the band funding to $25,000 for the year.
Last season, the band hosted a full summer series, performed at three parades, did volunteer performances at city events and had its annual patriot concert during the Petunia Festival.
There was also a spring concert earlier this month with nationally touring trombonist Harry Watters, which took place at the Dixon Historic Theatre.
Last year, the band had asked the city for $25,000 for a full season and received $15,000. With fundraising, the band was able to have a budget of about $40,000, band Manager Chris Hammitt said. This year’s goal was to receive $40,000 from the city and raise $20,000.
After hearing that the council was only going to allocate $20,000 for this year, Hammitt returned to the council, emphasizing the need for more funding.
“We need to maintain our equipment, we need to retain our talent, and we need to continue to bring guest artists to town for shows,” he said.