Rock Falls mayor to appoint two aldermen after election

ROCK FALLS — The path to public office with the city of Rock Falls often starts not at the ballot box but with an appointment.

That point will be illustrated again in the April 4 consolidated election, in which there are no candidates for two of the four seats on the Rock Falls City Council that will be up for a vote.

After the election, Mayor Rodney Kleckler is expected to make appointments for the council seats in Wards 2 and 4.

The incumbent alderman in Ward 4 is Cathy Arduini, who was appointed to the seat on Jan. 17.

Arduini did not file nominating petitions to get on the April 4 ballot. Kleckler said he will appoint her after the election.

Meanwhile, Kleckler will have to find someone to appoint to the Ward 2 council seat, from which Alderman Casey Babel will be stepping down.

Kleckler sometimes finds himself in the role of a recruiter when it comes to filling City Council seats. He uses a direct and persistent approach.

“You pretty much have to go out and make personal contact with the people multiple times,” Kleckler said.

The Rock Falls City Council consists of eight aldermen, two each from the four wards.

Ward 1 Alderman Gabriella McKanna is unopposed in next week’s election, as is Ward 3 Alderman Cody Dornes, who was originally appointed to his council seat.

Also unopposed on the ballot will be City Clerk Pam Martinez, yet another city official who started off with an appointment.

In addition to the mayor, incumbent council members who have another two years on their current terms include Ward 1 Alderman Bill Wangelin, Ward 2 Alderman Brian Snow, Ward 3 Alderman Steve Dowd and Ward 4 Alderman Violet Sobottka.