CGH Digestive Health Services encourages colorectal cancer screenings

STERLING – Digestive Health Services at CGH Medical Center and CGH Main Clinic is encouraging people to learn more about colorectal cancer symptoms, risk factors and screening options in light of a rise in such cases among younger adults.

National guidelines now call for screening at age 45, according to a news release from CGH’s Digestive Health Services.

During March, “45 is the new 50″ is the slogan for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

An estimated 153,020 people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer, and 52,550 will die from it this year, according to the American Cancer Society. Most colorectal cancers develop in people older than 50, but more than one in 10 diagnoses are in younger people. Risk was increased when people put off their routine screening exams during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the World Health Organization, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer type worldwide.

Colorectal cancer is treatable when detected early. People at higher risk, including those with a family history of colorectal cancer or certain inherited genetic syndromes such as Lynch syndrome, may need earlier screening.

More information is available at www.cghmc.com/gi.

CGH Digestive Health Services is located on the main campus of CGH Medical Center, 100 E. LeFevre Road, Sterling, and the gastroenterology department is located on the first floor of the CGH Main Clinic, 101 E. Miller Road, Sterling.

To schedule a colonoscopy, talk to a primary care provider or call 815-625-0400, ext. 4457.