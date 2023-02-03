At St. Andrew Catholic School, it’s about getting fit with the saints

ROCK FALLS – Students at St. Andrew Catholic School moved from station-to-station Thursday in its gymnasium.

As part of the celebration of Catholic Schools week, the students at the K-8 school devoted a portion of their day exercising and learning about the saints important to their faith. Usually the activity required a quick lesson led by an older student followed up by a minute of intense exercise, such as doing push-ups, crab walk, jumping rope or even a quick dash across the gym.

National Catholic Schools Week started in 1974. This year’s theme is “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.”

St. Andrew students started the week with a special mass dedicated to the event. It will take part in the all-schools event Friday morning at Newman Central Catholic High School in Sterling.