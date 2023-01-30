Dixon Habitat for Humanity looking for next homeowner

DIXON - Dixon Habitat for Humanity has opened applications for its 2023 home.

Dixon Habitat is an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, a Christian faith-based housing ministry committed to building affordable housing in partnership with their homeowners. Houses are built using volunteer labor and the homeowners’ sweat equity, and then are sold to the homeowner at no profit through a no-interest mortgage.

In order to qualify, applicants must demonstrate a need for housing, the ability to pay for the home, meet Habitat’s income criteria, and show a willingness to invest their sweat equity in their home.

The house will be built in Dixon. Residents of Lee County, Sterling and Rock Falls are eligible to apply.

Applications are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Lee County Council on Aging office in the lower level at the Post House Community Center, 100 W. Second St.

To request an application or for information about the application process, call 779-861-0984 during business hours.