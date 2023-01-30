January 30, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles
News - Sauk Valley

Dixon Habitat for Humanity looking for next homeowner

By Shaw Local News Network
Volunteers and Habitat's regular "band of brothers" get to work putting in subfloor Saturday at the home in DIxon. The group always has a hope to get the new home owners in in time to host Thanksgiving dinner. So far things are looking good with the build being ahead of schedule.

Volunteers and Habitat's regular "band of brothers" get to work putting in subfloor at the home in Dixon.

DIXON - Dixon Habitat for Humanity has opened applications for its 2023 home.

Dixon Habitat is an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, a Christian faith-based housing ministry committed to building affordable housing in partnership with their homeowners.  Houses are built using volunteer labor and the homeowners’ sweat equity, and then are sold to the homeowner at no profit through a no-interest mortgage.

In order to qualify, applicants must demonstrate a need for housing, the ability to pay for the home, meet Habitat’s income criteria, and show a willingness to invest their sweat equity in their home.

The house will be built in Dixon. Residents of Lee County, Sterling and Rock Falls are eligible to apply.

Applications are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Lee County Council on Aging office in the lower level at the Post House Community Center, 100 W. Second St.

To request an application or for information about the application process, call 779-861-0984 during business hours.

DixonLee CountySterlingRock Falls
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois