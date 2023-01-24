Student threat results in extra police presence at Reagan, Madison in Dixon

DIXON – Dixon police Tuesday were investigating a call from a parent who was told that a Madison Elementary student threatened another student on a bus Monday, saying “hurt someone or I’m going to hurt you.”
The call came at 5:53 a.m. Tuesday, and “out of an abundance of caution,” Dixon police had marked squad vehicles and officers present at Madison and Reagan Middle schools as the students and staff returned that morning, Chief Steve Howell Jr. said in a news release.
Officers also were present at several bus stops.
Around 7 a.m., police contacted the student who made the comment, and his or her parents, and determined there was no actual threat.
They decided nonetheless to err on the side of caution and conduct extra patrols at the schools, which share a campus.
Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call the department at 815-288-4411.