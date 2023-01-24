Regional Office of Education 47 announces Spelling Bee

STERLING — Regional Office of Education 47 said its qualifying event for the Scripps National Spelling Bee will be Thursday, Feb. 16, at Dixon High Schools James A Wiltz Auditorium.

Sauk Valley Media, First National Bank in Amboy are sponsors along with the Regional Office of Education 47.

This regional competition will feature 31 students who qualified via competitions held at elementary and middle schools in Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties.

The winner receives an expense-paid trip to National Harbor, Maryland, to compete in the national contest that happens the week before Memorial Day weekend in May.

Prizes for the regional competition include Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary, Webster’s Third New International Dictionary, Amazon.com gift cards, 2023 United States Mint Proof Set, Encyclopedia Britannica online subscription, medals, and pins, said Regional Superintendent Chris Tennyson, in a news release.