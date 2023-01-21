Sterling places 11th at IHSA competitive dance sectional

WASHINGTON — The Sterling High School competitive dance team placed 11th in the 16-team field during the Class 1A portion of the Washington Sectional on Saturday.

Sterling’s routine, set to the Pitbull remix of DJ Deorro’s “Bailar” received a score of 69.23. Sterling’s team has six members.

Defending champion Morris won the competition with a score of 89.87.

Other state qualifiers were second-place Streator at 81.21, Morton at 80.30, Minonk-Fieldcrest at 79.87, Gardner South Wilmington at 79.23 and Eureka at 77.77.

The Illinois High School Association state championship will be Jan. 27-28 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.