January 21, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles
News - Sauk Valley

Sterling places 11th at IHSA competitive dance sectional

By Shaw Local News Network
Members of the Sterling High School dance team that enters the IHSA Class 1A competitive dance sectional in Washington on Saturday. Front row, from left, Addison Andrews, Kirsten Workman. Second row, Willa Lehman, Avery Van Oosten, Ava Lehman and Lilian Reaver.

Members of the Sterling High School dance team that enters the IHSA Class 1A competitive dance sectional in Washington on Saturday. Front row, from left, Addison Andrews, Kirsten Workman. Second row, Willa Lehman, Avery Van Oosten, Ava Lehman and Lilian Reaver. (Troy Taylor)

WASHINGTON — The Sterling High School competitive dance team placed 11th in the 16-team field during the Class 1A portion of the Washington Sectional on Saturday.

Sterling’s routine, set to the Pitbull remix of DJ Deorro’s “Bailar” received a score of 69.23. Sterling’s team has six members.

Defending champion Morris won the competition with a score of 89.87.

Other state qualifiers were second-place Streator at 81.21, Morton at 80.30, Minonk-Fieldcrest at 79.87, Gardner South Wilmington at 79.23 and Eureka at 77.77.

The Illinois High School Association state championship will be Jan. 27-28 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois