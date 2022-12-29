Sterling sending fire engine, medical supplies to Ukraine, asking for donations

STERLING – The city is donating one of two old fire engines to the embattled republic of Ukraine, and hopes others will step up and help fill it with trauma-related medical supplies.

The engine is one of two that have hit the 20-year mark and will be difficult to resell in the U.S., City Manager Scott Shumard said in a news release.

“Ukrainians will get far more benefit from this engine than anyone else ever will, given the number of missile and drone attacks Russia is inflicting on civilian infrastructure on a daily basis,” Shumard said.

He is asking surrounding fire departments, EMS providers and hospitals, as well as other organizations, to help the city fill the truck by donating airway, breathing and circulation equipment, gauze, oxygen bottles, splints, traction and backboard equipment, cardiac monitors and anything that can be used to treat sucking chest wounds.

Usable outdated equipment is acceptable. Monetary donations are not being taken. Gloves, masks and sanitizer are not needed.

Those who can donate are asked to contact City Clerk Teri Sathoff at tsathoff@sterling-il.gov or 815-632-6630, or Sterling Fire Chief Michael Dettman at mdettman@sterling-il.gov or 815-632-6680.

The deadline to donate is Jan. 10.

The two older engines already have been replaced.

The city is making its donation through a Chicago-based group called US Ambulances for Ukraine.

