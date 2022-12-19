December 19, 2022
Lee County looking to increase speed limit on Lowell Park Road

Limit would be changed back to 55 mph

By Rachel Rodgers

The 45 mph speed limit on Lowell Park Road begns at Pilgrim Road once the road enters Lee County. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

DIXON – The Lee County Board will be voting on reverting the speed limit on a portion of Lowell Park Road back to 55 mph.

In October 2020, the board approved changing the speed limit from 55 mph to 45 mph from Timber Creek Road to Pilgrim Road following safety concerns from residents.

County Board members wanted to reevaluate the speed zone, and the Lee County Highway Department conducted a speed study for Lowell Park Road from Penrose to Pilgrim roads in July.

The study found that 88% of drivers were violating the limit. The average for about 85% of drivers was 59 mph, and the prevailing speed was around 56 mph.

Prevailing speed is determined to reflect what a majority of drivers will drive at that they judge to be safe and proper.

The board will vote on a resolution Thursday saying that “an increase in the posted speed limit on Lowell Park Road from Timber Creek Road to Pilgrim Road is reasonable and necessary for the safety of the motoring public.”

The 45 mph speed limit on Lowell Park Road extends past Lowell Park north to Pilgrim Road. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

