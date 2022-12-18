Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle County filed Dec. 2-9

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Kyle E. and Leslie A. Lackey to Daniel P. and Michelle L. Luhrsen, one parcel on Sunset Lane, Prophetstown, $13,000.

⋅ Pamela A. Brinker to Olyvia R. Cook, 105 E. Park St., Morrison, $75,000.

⋅ Matthew W. and Patricia A. Howard to Devin Kuehl and Caitlin Maloney, 5619 David Road, Erie, $245,000.

⋅ Sharon Pipitone to Jaron L. Baker, two Parcels on Arch Road, Tampico, $484,000.

⋅ Phyllis Kelly Estate, Jennie L. Milroy Estate, Suzanne Perino and John, Brian and Brad Kelly to Pitawan Yindeeroop, 203 13th Ave., Sterling, $67,000.

⋅ Peter J. and Susan Harkness to Matthew W. Prescott Trust, 17627 Grandview Drive, Sterling, $1,200,000.

⋅ Jacob L. and Leah R. Landis to Deborah L. Whitely, 1406 Seventh Ave., Sterling, $114,900.

⋅ Conkling Real Estate Management to Rentco LLC, 1003 Ave C, Rock Falls, $174,500.

⋅ Michael D. Dresden Jr. to Michelle L. Meinsma, 609 Portland Ave., Morrison, $0.

⋅ Marcos R. and Meaghan Rivera to Ian N. Eastman and Katelyn A. Carp, 904 E. 19th St., Sterling, $152,000.

⋅ Franklin J. and Nadine M. Brabender to Stefan and Kady Knox Andrzejewski, 2108 Riverdale Road, Rock Falls, $65,000.

⋅ Richard Brauer and Gregory Layn to Christopher and Emily Green, 25570 Indian Ridge Road, Sterling, $278,500.

⋅ ENR Farms to William A. and Amy Jones, three parcels on Lyndon Road, Prophetstown, $1,323,218.

⋅ Robert A. and Jana Martin to Marc T. and Kellie R. Schutz, 3777 Hickory Hills Road, Tampico, $150,000.

⋅ Daniel J. and Linda Ryan to Shane A. and Amy Ryan, 9940 Erie Road, Erie, $30,000.

⋅ King Real Estate LLC to Sharon Faye and Adrian L. Johnson, 307 E. Eighth St., Rock Falls, $120,000.

⋅ Gabriel Guerrero to Patch Properties, 506 Eighth Ave., Sterling, $35,000.

⋅ Regal Investments to Douglas Schwenk, 222 Ave C, Rock Falls, $25,000.

⋅ Jered and Samantha E. Glazier, formerly Ringberg, to Kenneth C. Diericx, 1219 Albany St., Erie, $75,000.

⋅ Peter Harkness, also Pete, to Ready Lab LLC, 1609 and 1611 First St., Rock Falls, $0.

⋅ Robert Jurkens Estate, Mary Leseman and Larry R. Jurkens to James Leroy Gallegos, 704 W. 11th St., Sterling, $108,000.

⋅ Casey L. Goodel, formerly Johnson, to Gayle Ledford, 1506 E. 15th St., Sterling, $73,500.

⋅ Joyce M. Lathrop to Nicholas Olds, 1313 Seventh Ave., Sterling, $77,500.

⋅ Jason C. and Abigail L. Williamson to Megan Glenn, 707 12th Ave., Sterling, $117,400.

⋅ Cindy Nusbaum to Epre Brick House, 315 First Ave., Rock Falls, $120,000.

⋅ Ardith M. Sisson Estate, Edward A., Matthew L., David L. Sisson and Deborah L. Oineda to Tyrone L. Johnson, 111 Ann St., Rock Falls, $85,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Andrea M. House to Jerry L. and Carol A. House, 107 E. North St., Morrison, $0.

⋅ City of Rock Falls, Industrial Development Commission to Daniel Berkeley, 1906 13th Ave., Rock Falls, $200.

⋅ Karen K. Unterzuber, now Mewhirter, to Larry and Karen Mewhirter, 403 Fourth Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

⋅ P.R. Walker Inc. to 10 E. Lynn Boulevard LLC, 10 E. Lynn Blvd., Sterling, $0.

⋅ Angela Egley to Timothy A. Castillo, 214 Sixth Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Marguerite Massin Trust to Wendling Quarries, one farmland parcel in Garland Plain Township, $90,000.

⋅ Edward F. Hermes Trust to Janalee A. Politsch and John, Anthony, Nicholas and Mark Hermes, one parcel in Sterling Township, $0.

⋅ Trust No. 114, ATG Trust Co., trustee, to Jerry L. and Carol A. House, 107 E. North St., Morrison, $55,000.

⋅ Stephen and Debra Pearson Living Trust to Jaron L. Baker, two parcels on Arch Road, Tampico, $484,000.

⋅ Robert L. and Linda M. Newlon Trust to 3 Nails Invested LLC, 1005 W. Second St., Rock Falls, $15,000.

⋅ Warren E. and Susan J. Amman to Nathan Levi and Christine E. Johnson, 1221 11th Ave., Fulton, $160,000.

⋅ Laverne S. Paterson Trust to Michael A. and Emelia S. Baker, 30687 Quinn Road, Sterling, $60,500.

⋅ Larry G. and Mary R. McCormick Living Trust to Epre Brick House, 611 First St., Rock Falls, $175,000.

Executors deeds

⋅ Barbara J. Peterson Estate to Michael A. and Emelia S. Baker, 30687 Quinn Road, Sterling, $60,500.

⋅ Bess M. Anselmo Estate to Sammy G. and Amy Forrest, 1712 Woodburn Ave., Sterling, $215,000.

⋅ Beverly J. Robbins Estate to Amy M. and Charles H. Austin I, 2202 E. French St., Rock Falls, $52,500.

Deeds

⋅ Sheriff Of Whiteside County and Jason W. Mattingly to Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust F, 612 Grace Ave., Rock Falls, $87,780.

⋅ Jimmy L. Devers Estate to Jazmin Hazelwood, 505 E. Eighth St., Rock Falls, $47,000.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Silas W. and Caitlin F. Parker to Bradley J. Fritts, 319 W. Pieronnet St., Amboy, $153,250.

⋅ David G. Schoenholz Jr. to Leslie L. Beran, 414 and 416 S. Dixon Ave., Dixon, $25,000.

⋅ Andrew W. Gutherie to Joanne Lybarger, 713 S. Ottawa Ave., Dixon, $89,900.

⋅ Thomas and Jennifer V. Dummer to Mitchell D. and Emily C. Hamm,130 N. Skole Gate, Lee, $193,000.

⋅ MSPASF LP, Patricia Ann and Michael A. Schrauth Trust, John M. Schrauth, trustee, Mary Kathleen Haysinger and John M. Schrauth to Suzanne M. Schmidt Trust No. 1, Suzanne M. Schmidt, trustee, 1112 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, $123,000.

⋅ David R. Dossett to Aalan Toomsen, 916 W. First St., Dixon, $86,500.

⋅ ENR Farms LLC to Shane B. and Shannon J. Schutz, two parcels of farmland in Nelson Township, $2,418,419.

⋅ Kenneth O. and Virginia R. Williams to Denise Johnson, 325 Sheridan Ave., Dixon, $120,000.

⋅ Laurie M. and Sidney L. Heaton to Branden P. Shea and Rebecca R. Foley, 1801 Factory St., Dixon, $60,000.

⋅ Henry Lee and Marie Silberhorn to Do Not Pass Go LLC, 801 and 803 W. Third St., Dixon, $48,000.

⋅ Jason G. and Connie A. Potter to Lauren Riebel and Daniel Yoesle, 313 S. Dement Ave., Dixon, $140,000.

⋅ Keith and Lauren Crotty to David John and Jeanne Marie Hill, also Koenig, block 3, lots 136-137, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $20,000.

⋅ Brock Mathewson to Lauren M. Sepeda, 1848 Quail Hollow Road, Steward, $385,000.

⋅ Mark A. Swope to Kevin M. Johnson and Aubrey A. Marks, 2750 Shaw Road, Compton, $179,000.

⋅ Joshua Kozah to Joseph G. Foulk, 2698 Cottage Hill Road, Compton, $2,750.

⋅ Richard and Patricia Anderson Partnership, Richard and Patricia Anderson to Andrew J. and Andrea L. Lefevre, one parcel of farmland in Viola Township, $0.

⋅ Arlan McClain to Loretta Shilling, 412 Autumnwood Lane, Dixon, $265,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Blum Family Foundation to Village of Ashton, one parcel of farmland in Ashton Township, $0.

⋅ Charlotte A. Hodder to Trinity Lutheran Church of Dekalb, Illinois, 2763 and 2765 Shaw Road, Compton, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Larry G. and Mary R. McCormick Living Trust, Larry G. McCormick, trustee, to Donald James Ogan Revocable Living Trust, 1648 and 1650 Brandywine Road, Dixon, $7,000.

⋅ Warren H. Badger Trust, David W. Badger, successor trustee, to Peak Real Property LLC, 18 N. Jefferson Ave., Amboy, $24,900.

⋅ Arthur R. and Beverly Espe Trust, Arthur R. and Beverly J. Espe, trustees, to Jose Virola, 221 N. Mason St., Amboy, $95,000.

Executors deed

⋅ Nancy L. Neal to Charles M. and David M. Henkel, 1309 state Route 38, Franklin Grove, $0.

Deeds in Trust

⋅ Earl G. Burket Family Trust and Lois L. Burket Revocable Trust, Janice Teuscher, successor trustee, to Lisa K. Wolf Trust, Lisa K. Wolf, trustee, six farmland parcels in Dixon Township, $2,760,825.

⋅ Earl G. Burket Family Trust and Lois L. Burket Revocable Trust, Janice Teuscher, trustee, to Loren W. Wolf Trust, Loren W. Wolf, trustee, six farmland parcels in Dixon Township, $2,760,825.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Gary Groharing to Sonia R. and Austin B. Frazier Jr., 447 N. Sangamon Lane, Dixon, $465,000.

⋅ Estate of the late Ada I. Burke by heirs to Nicholas T. and Courtnie Griffin, 3831 W. Canal St., Grand Detour, $70,000.

⋅ Truitt Farms Inc. to Lyle M., Sheryl R., Susan M. and John M. Hopkins, two farmland parcels in Pine Creek Township, $1,104,422.

⋅ Truitt Farms Inc. to Phillip E. and Jean M. Frey, three farmland parcels in Pine Creek Township, $1,104,422.

⋅ Harry B. Prentice to Noah Spittler, 6153 W. Lightsville Road and one other parcel in Leaf River, $50,000.

⋅ Jeffery N. Francis to William Rogers, 7234 N. Crestview Road, Byron, $325,000.

⋅ Broc Krigbaum to Ethan R. Krigbaum, 8807 N. Main St., Leaf River, $55,000.

⋅ William, Patricia and Ashley Nordman and Coleman Beckerle to Patricia Holm, one parcel on Pleasant Grove Road, Oregon, $115,260.

⋅ Midwest Properties by R and B LLC to Rafael Huerta Ortega, 164 Autumnwood Lane, Davis Junction, $30,000.

⋅ Rosemary C. Prewett to Michael L. McCarthy, 104 S. Eighth St., Oregon, $42,500.

⋅ Dianne K. Bailey to Jeremy Degroodt, 738 Oxford Drive, Byron, $255,000.

⋅ Dennis and Wynell Swinton to Patrick R. Yarolem, 226 Irene Ave., Rochelle, $97,500.

⋅ Pranjal M. Agrawal and Debmitra Das to Gary Lee and Patricia Gray, 7226 S. Lost Nation Road, Dixon, $455,000.

⋅ Tyler D.G. Huddleston and Amber M. Ludovissey to Jason Stoll, 708 N. Fifth St., Oregon, $136,000.

⋅ Josh Rieck to Jacob Benjamin Rusk, 133 S. Lincoln St., Byron, $195,000.

⋅ Carrie L. Rowland, also Ebens, to Kassandra Marinelli, 801 Madison St., Oregon, $152,500.

⋅ Danny E. Roos to Kurt Arthur Schaible, 505 N. Fourth St., Oregon, $270,000.

⋅ William J. and Kristine M. Grzywa to BKA Holding LLC, 20255 E. Welty Road, Lindenwood, $270,000.

⋅ David Gatz to Fanny Duarte, 1300 Scott Ave., Rochelle, $210,000.

⋅ Empire Realty Agreements LLC to Jenelle L. Jones, 208 S. Eighth St., Rochelle, $122,000.

Quit claim deed

⋅ Amy Sommerfield to Alison S. Roth, also Mitchell, 213 W. Hitt St., Mt. Morris, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Douglas M. Cole Medicaid Income Trust 11121333, Douglas M. Cole, trustee, to Tyler J. Hageman, 609 S. Eighth St., Oregon, $90,000.

⋅ Suzanne G. Gilkerson Declaration Trust, Suzanne G. Gilkerson, trustee, to Ryan Neuenkirchen, 1209 Crest Lane, Rochelle, $147,500.

⋅ Cecil M. Plourde Trust, Cecil M. Plourde, trustee, to Dennis and Patricia Cote, 207 Ave C, Rochelle, $125,000.

⋅ Kenneth S. Brown Land Trust 1, Kenneth S, Brown, trustee, to Vidal Lopez Ruiz, 126 Jeffrey Ave., Rochelle, $63,000.

Deeds in trust

⋅ James G. and Shelley J. Ramsey to RVC Trust, Raymond Melvin and Carolyn Ruth Voss, trustees, 827 N. White Rock Road plus one other parcel, Chana, 188,000.

⋅ Patricia J. Holm to Patricia J. and William J. Nordman Trust, Patricia J. and William J. Nordman, trustees, one parcel on Daysville and Park Roads, Oregon, $146,691.

⋅ Holm Living Trust, Teresa G. and John R. Holm, trustees, to Patricia J. and William J. Nordman Trust, Patricia J. and William J. Nordman, trustees, three parcels on Daysville Road, Oregon, $210,456.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office