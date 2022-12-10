Norma Kauzlarich sworn in as 14th District circuit court judge

ROCK ISLAND — Norma Kauzlarich was sworn in on Monday as a circuit court judge for the Illinois 14th Judicial Circuit.

She ran unopposed for the season that was opened by the retirement of Judge Carol Pentuic.

Kauzlarich is the first Latina in the history of the circuit.

“I am humbled and honored by the citizens of our four counties,” said Kauzlarich. “I will strive every day to serve all citizens of our community with integrity and grace.”

Kauzlarich was appointed an associate circuit court judge in 2014. She presided in Rock Island County felony court for several years and most recently she was assigned to Mercer County.

“It has been my extreme pleasure to call Judge Kauzlarich a colleague, a friend and now my successor,” Pentuic said. “To her, being a judge is not a job. It is a calling.”

Kauzlarich was an assistant state’s attorney in Rock Island County for over 13 years. Prior to that had a civil law practice. She graduated from the University of Iowa College of Law in 1994. She received her undergraduate degree from Northern Illinois University.

The Illinois 14th Judicial Circuit is comprised of Henry, Mercer, Rock Island and Whiteside Counties. Its judiciary consists of 12 circuit judges and 10 associate judges.