Quentin Seggebruch is student of the month for Dixon High School in October

Quentin Seggebruch is an 18-year-old senior from Dixon. His parents are Brent and Susan Seggebruch. His siblings are Spencer, Sydney and Madison.

What class do you find really engaging?

This year I really like my WACC CEO class because we actually get to learn hands-on from successful local businesses owners and get to see the inside workings of their companies. It is like having an educational field trip every day.

What are your career and post-graduation plans?

I am planning to attend a four-year university — somewhere hopefully warmer — where I can major in something business related.

What are your two favorite activities?

I play baseball in the spring for the high school and when I’m not doing that I’m working at Walmart as a cashier and cart pusher. I like both, but Walmart pays and baseball doesn’t.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful.

Winning the regional title last year in baseball and the bus ride home was very fun and a memory I’ll never forget, especially when one of my teammate’s hat flew out the window.

What is your hope for the future?

I hope to become successful, and I don’t know, probably run for president or something in 2040.

