For those with special needs, Santa’s Secret Workshop is almost ready

STERLING – Santa’s Secret Workshop gives clients with developmental disabilities an opportunity to shop for Christmas gifts intended for friends and loved ones.
Volunteers who started planning the event in May spent Friday setting up the store at Rock River Valley Self Help Enterprises on West Lefevre Road in Sterling.
The gifts are affordable; all can be bought for $5 or less.
The idea is to give clients a place that is safe and secure so they can experience shopping, said Kathi Johnson, who is with Self Help.
The store will be open to clients Saturday.
Rock River Valley Self Help Enterprises is a nonprofit organization serving individuals with special needs since 1964. It provides work opportunities for individuals with disabilities who cannot meet productivity standards established by general industry.
Self Help operates two residential homes in the area and also provides day services.