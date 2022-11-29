Carriage rides and holiday lights delight in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS — The Holiday Light Display at Centennial Park opened last week.

On Sunday, a new feature was added — horse-drawn carriage rides through the park to see the varied displays by area businesses and organizations. On the same day, pedestrians could also stroll through the park to view the displays.

The carriage rides will return on Dec. 9. On the days of the carriage rides and self-guided walks, motor vehicles are prohibited from the park.

Otherwise, the display will be open to motorists on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings for most of the month. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.