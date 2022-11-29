November 29, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles
News - Sauk Valley

Carriage rides and holiday lights delight in Rock Falls

By Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com
Sienna Thompson, sixth-grade student and student council secretary at St. Andrew’s School, hands out chocolate coins at the school’s lighted holiday display at Centennial Park in Rock Falls. On Sunday, the Coloma Park District offered horse-drawn carriage rides to see the lights in the park. The district will be offering more rides on Dec. 9.

Sienna Thompson, sixth-grade student and student council secretary at St. Andrew’s School, hands out chocolate coins at the school’s lighted holiday display at Centennial Park in Rock Falls. On Sunday, the Coloma Park District offered horse-drawn carriage rides to see the lights in the park. The district will be offering more rides on Dec. 9. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

ROCK FALLS — The Holiday Light Display at Centennial Park opened last week.

On Sunday, a new feature was added — horse-drawn carriage rides through the park to see the varied displays by area businesses and organizations. On the same day, pedestrians could also stroll through the park to view the displays.

The carriage rides will return on Dec. 9. On the days of the carriage rides and self-guided walks, motor vehicles are prohibited from the park.

Otherwise, the display will be open to motorists on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings for most of the month. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.

Image 1 of 9
Sienna Thompson, sixth-grade student and student council secretary at St. Andrew’s School, hands out chocolate coins at the school’s lighted holiday display at Centennial Park in Rock Falls. On Sunday, the Coloma Park District offered horse-drawn carriage rides to see the lights in the park. The district will be offering more rides on Dec. 9.

Sienna Thompson, sixth-grade student and student council secretary at St. Andrew’s School, hands out chocolate coins at the school’s lighted holiday display at Centennial Park in Rock Falls. On Sunday, the Coloma Park District offered horse-drawn carriage rides to see the lights in the park. The district will be offering more rides on Dec. 9. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Rock FallsChristmas
Alex Paschal

Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com

Photojournalist for Sauk Valley Media