PFLAG Sauk Valley holds scholarship and drop-in center fundraiser

STERLING — Gearah Goldstein, an inclusion and diversity consultant, served as the guest speaker for the PFLAG Sauk Valley’s Dashing for Dessert fundraiser Nov. 6 at Champs Banquet Venue.

Goldstein is also a co-founder of the The Gender Cool Project, a storytelling movement that shares positive and powerful narratives about transgender and non-binary youth as a counter to misinformation.

The money raised for the area PFLAG chapter provides college scholarship to area high school seniors who identify as LGBTQIA+ or as allies. In 2022, the chapter awarded $1,800 in scholarships.

It also benefits Sterling’s Youth Outlook, a drop-in center that provides a safe space for LGBTQIA+ youth. The center is open once a week for youth ages 12 to 20 to meet other young people and talk about topics that matter to them.

Trained staff members and volunteers lead all the programming at the center, which includes information and support on identity, self-esteem, physical and mental health, political awareness and healthy relationships, said Sarah Schlegal, who is chapter president.

More information about the center can be found at pflagsaukvalley@gmail.com or pflagsaukvalley.org.

PFLAG stands for Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays.