250 attend Ag Career Exploration Fair in Oregon

OREGON — More than 250 students participated in the Ag Career Exploration Fair held Nov. 16 at the Rock River Center, according to University of Illinois Extension’s Teresa Schwarz.

The fair allowed high school students to network with colleges and employers that had representatives in information booths. Colleges shared information on degree majors related to agriculture and businesses provided information on career skills required of its employees.

Ag teachers and guidance counselors brought students, said Melinda Colbert, program coordinator for Ag in the Classroom. She also said attendees include those part of the home-school population.

Ag in the Classroom is offered through the University of Illinois Extension in partnership with Ogle County Farm Bureau, Carroll County Farm Bureau, Ogle County Soil & Water, and Carroll County Soil & Water.