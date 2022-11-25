November 25, 2022
250 attend Ag Career Exploration Fair in Oregon

By Shaw Local News Network
Students interested in college education or employment in agriculture and related fields got to visit with colleges and businesses on Nov. 17 in an Ag Career Exploration Fair at Rock River Center in Oregon.

OREGON — More than 250 students participated in the Ag Career Exploration Fair held Nov. 16 at the Rock River Center, according to University of Illinois Extension’s Teresa Schwarz.

The fair allowed high school students to network with colleges and employers that had representatives in information booths. Colleges shared information on degree majors related to agriculture and businesses provided information on career skills required of its employees.

Ag teachers and guidance counselors brought students, said Melinda Colbert, program coordinator for Ag in the Classroom. She also said attendees include those part of the home-school population.

Colleges shared information on the many majors in agriculture and what it takes to get a degree and answered questions. Agriculture-related employers had representatives there to offer career knowledge and discuss the skills that are needed to perform specific jobs.

Ag in the Classroom is offered through the University of Illinois Extension in partnership with Ogle County Farm Bureau, Carroll County Farm Bureau, Ogle County Soil & Water, and Carroll County Soil & Water.

More than 250 students attended the Ag Career Exploration Fair held Nov. 17 at Rock River Center in Oregon, the University of Illinois Extension said.

