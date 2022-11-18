November 18, 2022
Special education teacher among new hires at Dixon Public Schools

By Troy E. Taylor
Linda Wegner, board of education president, confers with Brandon Rogers, board secretary, prior to the start of a meeting Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Dixon Public Schools administrative offices.

DIXON — Dixon Public Schools announced three new hires as part of its personnel action during Wednesday’s board of education meeting at the district offices.

The three hires were Elizabeth Folgers as a special education teacher at Washington, Brittany Morris as an evening custodian at the high school and Robin Roddel as a lunchroom attendant at Madison.

There were three resignations, including Reagan Middle School paraprofessionals Amanda Fogle and Kara Newcomer. The other was Mary Schmall as a lunchroom attendant at Madison.

The board approved two future retirements: high school secretary Dina Frye effective June 30, 2025 and high school custodian Tina Popkins effective June 30, 2026.

Alicia McPhillips was named the high school’s head cheerleading coach and Sam Hildebrand was named the drama group interpretation coach.

Credence Bonnewell was named volunteer boys bowling coach.

Jamie Brigle resigned as boys tennis coach.

