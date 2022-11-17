November 17, 2022
Mind-reader dazzles Sauk Valley college students

By Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com
Sauk Valley Community College student Michelle Gutierrez checks the duct tape and silver dollars placed over the eyes of mind reader Christopher Carter on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.

DIXON — Christopher Carter performed Wednesday at Sauk Valley Community College’s Skyhawk Cafe, mystifying students with demonstrations of mind-reading and illusion.

Carter is one of the nation’s most acclaimed mentalists on the college circuit, having won the Campus Activities Magazine Reader’s Choice Awards for Entertainer of the Year, Performing Arts Entertainer of the Year, Best Male Performer, and Best Novelty Live Performer.

Mind-reader and illusionist Christopher Carter lifts high a chalk board during a performance Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 at Sauk Valley Community, where he seemingly read the mind of a student who randomly chose a celebrity. Through the power of suggestion, skills and body language reading, Carter displayed several head-scratching feats of mind reading. Carter, who is from Algonquin, travels to campuses across the country for his show.

