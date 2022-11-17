Mind-reader dazzles Sauk Valley college students

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10

Mind-reader and illusionist Christopher Carter lifts high a chalk board during a performance Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 at Sauk Valley Community, where he seemingly read the mind of a student who randomly chose a celebrity. Through the power of suggestion, skills and body language reading, Carter displayed several head-scratching feats of mind reading. Carter, who is from Algonquin, travels to campuses across the country for his show. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)