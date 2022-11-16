Q&A on $38 million river restoration project will be Thursday

THOMSON – The public can participate in a virtual Q&A session on Thursday for a $38 million river restoration project at Lower Pool 13, which is in the vicinity Fulton.

The virtual meeting will be 4 p.m. at the following website: https://usace1.webex.com/meet/LowerPool13. A phone-in option is available at 1-844-800-2712, passcode 199 338 6849.

This project is funded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and located within the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. The area is primarily open water affected by wind and wave action makes it a low-quality habitat for fish and wildlife.

The main objective is to restore and enhance submerged aquatic vegetation.

The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge is the most visited refuge in the United States. The refuge extends 261 miles along the Upper Mississippi River from Wabasha, MN. to Princeton, IA. protecting and preserving habitat for migratory birds, fish and a variety of other wildlife.