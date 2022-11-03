November 02, 2022
From humble homestead to historic theater, students tour Dixon’s most treasured sites

By Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com
Reagan Middle School fourth grade teacher Alicia McPhillips rounds up her class to snap a photo in front of the Lincoln statue at Presidents Park in Dixon. The annual tour is helped out by many volunteers to teach the students about the history of Dixon.

For more than 20 years, Dixon’s fourth graders have toured the downtown and historic sights of city.

Organized by Discover Dixon and the Lee County Historical and Genealogical Society, the young students hit the streets Tuesday when the weather was perfect for a tour.

Alan Hulstedt, project manager for Larson and Darby Group of Rockford gestures while speaking with a group of fourth graders Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 about building characteristics. The group was on the annual architecture and history tour of downtown Dixon.

