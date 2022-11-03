From humble homestead to historic theater, students tour Dixon’s most treasured sites

For more than 20 years, Dixon’s fourth graders have toured the downtown and historic sights of city.
Organized by Discover Dixon and the Lee County Historical and Genealogical Society, the young students hit the streets Tuesday when the weather was perfect for a tour.
Alan Hulstedt, project manager for Larson and Darby Group of Rockford, gestures while speaking with a group of fourth graders Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 about building characteristics. The group was on the annual architecture and history tour of downtown Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)