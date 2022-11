Veterans Day activities in the Sauk Valley

Roberts Armory World War II Museum. Route 251 and Intermodal Drive, Rochelle. Opening Nov. 6.

Rock Falls American Legion Post 902: 10:30 a.m., Nov. 11, Veterans Park, 500 Fifth Ave., Rock Falls. Featured speaker: Rock Falls Mayor Rodney Klecker. Vocalist Theresa Heffelfinger. Salute 11:11 a.m.

Sterling American Legion Post 296. 11 a.m. Nov. 11, Centennial Auditorium, Sterling High School. Featured speaker, Army Capt. Taylor Beebe-Cox.

Polo: 1 p.m., Nov. 11, Centennial Elementary School. Speaker: Rick Knutson.

Freedom Motorsports, 11 a.m. Nov. 12. Freedom Motorsports, Dixon. Ride and benefit for Dixon VFW.

Freedom 5K Run Walk, 10 a.m., Nov. 12, Sauk Valley Community College. Benefits SVCC’s Student Veterans Organization and Warrior Dog Foundation. Register at https://svccfreedom5k.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=15440

Do you have information on an upcoming Veterans Day event? Send to: https://www.shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/forms/press-releases/